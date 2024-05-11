Multiple clubs eyeing move for out-of-contract forward who was pivotal in Carlton Blues’ 2023 premiership push

Many clubs have had Jack Martin on their radar and with Carlton not giving him an extension yet, they are willing to swoop in to collect him. Martin moved from Gold Coast in 2019 and signed a five-year deal that is set to expire at the end of this season.

Despite Martin's struggle with injuries, he has made a name for himself as a forward. He was an important player in Carlton's title win last season.

Carlton is interested in the Swans star forward Will Hayward who is also out of contract this summer. Due to Carlton’s tight salary cap, they may find it difficult to accommodate both the forwards at the same time. They will also have to consider the fact that their star duo Jacob Weitering and Sam Walsh are out of contract as well in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

It has also been suggested thatsome Carlton players were willing to alter their contracts to help the club attract top talent.

‘Roos legend praises Carlton's Walsh in narrow win against Melbourne

Sam Walsh of the Blues celebrates during the 2024 AFL Round 09 match between the Carlton Blues and the Melbourne Demons

Carlton welcomed back Jack Martin, Brodie Kemp and Mitch McGovern in their game against Melbourne. They won the match by just one point.

Jack Martin who played his first game of the season after his return from injury, scored a goal to help Carlton lead from the beginning.

North Melbourne legend David King praised the Blues’ use of Patrick Cripps on Fox Sports saying:

“I love their vision tonight forward of centre, finding different options. It’s not as bomb-y as what it’d been the previous few weeks,” King said.

“I think Cripps playing forward is something they haven’t really explored, but we saw snipers tonight.”

Sam Walsh snapped the game’s first goal after playing a part in the initial build-up.

King also praised midfielder Sam Walsh for his performance, complimenting his work-rate on and off the ball.

It was a tough one for Carlton even though Melbourne didn't score till the second quarter. They escaped by the skin of their teeth to win 77-76 after back-to-back losses.