Multiple clubs eyeing move for out-of-contract forward who was pivotal in Carlton Blues’ 2023 premiership push

As Per Zero Hanger, multiple clubs are eyeing a move for Carlton Blues forward Jack Martin. The 29-year-old, who played a huge role in the Blues' 2023 premiership push, is in the final months of his contract.

Martin joined Carlton in 2019 from Gold Coast Suns during the pre-season draft. However, he has not enjoyed the best of times at the club due to multiple injuries, managing just 51 games.

Last term, he stayed fit and was a key member of Micheal Voss' side, playing 13 times as the Blues reached the preliminary finals. On Thursday, April 9, he made his first appearance of 2024 in his side's 77-76 win over Melbourne, kicking a goal in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, the former Gold Coast attacker could join his third club when the season ends, as he's yet to hold significant contract talks with the Blues over a new deal.

The 29-year-old is on the radar of multiple clubs, including two interstate sides, amidst his uncertain future. One potential reason for delayed contract talks with Martin is the Blues' reported interest in Sydney half-forward Will Hayward.

Carlton Blues alongside Melbourne Demons have reportedly shown interest in Hayward, with the Blues tabling a mouthwatering deal to the Swans free agent. The 16-time premiers are said to have a tight salary cap, which could also affect a new deal for Jack Martin.

Carlton Blues secure one-point victory in Round 9 thriller versus Melbourne Demons

The Carlton Blues fought off a late comeback from Melbourne Demons to secure a 77-76 victory on Thursday, April 9. The Blues came into the game off consecutive losses but held tight for a sixth win of the season.

They dominated the first quarter, scoring five consecutive goals in a 30-0 scoreline. They also won the second quarter by a point (20-19) before taking their foot off the pedal in the second half, allowing the Demons to cut their lead to just a point before the final siren went off.

The Blues have a 6-3 record and 24 points and are seventh in the AFL standings.