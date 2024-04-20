"My GOAT" "Back to his 2023 best" - Essendon Bombers fans wowed by 2 key player's performance against Adelaide Crows

Essendon fans have showered praises on Nic Martin following their impressive performances in the Bomber's AFL (Australian Football League) round of six victory over Adelaide Crows.

The Bombers secured their fourth win of the season thanks to a 78-75 scoreline at the Adelaide Oval. The tie was a tight and nervy encounter, but Essendon held on til the last moment.

They led the first two quarters (16-14, 23-20), and lost the third (23-25), before playing out a tie (16-16) in the final quarter which climaxed with a controversial umpiring decision.

Nevertheless, it was a happy ending for Bombers fans who couldn't hide their excitement on social media by praising Martin who put up a stand-out display on the night. The 23-year-old delivered 23 kicks, 28 disposals, and a goal in the win.

"Nic martin my goat," one fan commented.

"Every time I blink Nic Martin is there," another added.

"Nic Martin and Sam Durham prove you don’t have to be a high draft pick to make it. Two wonderful lads absolutely starring right now. Go Bombers!" a third fan also said.

Another fan likened Martins' celebration after a goal to that of NBA star Trae Young.

"Did Nic Martin just do the Trae Young celebration?" the fan said.

Jordan Dawson also got his fair share of compliments from the fans for his output in the game despite the defeat. The Crows midfielder was one of the leading goalscorers on the day with two goals, 22 kicks, and 31 disposals.

"Jordan Dawson's had a quieter start to the season but has been brilliant so far tonight. Back to his 2023 best. Two goals, game-high 7 tackles. Izak Rankine, who was Adelaide's best last week, has had just 2 touches to half-time, " one fan wrote.

"Jordan Dawson. That was cold," said another fan.

Essendon clinches 78-75 victory over Crows amidst controversial umpiring

Players and fans of Essendon heaved a heavy sigh of relief after the siren went off at the Adelaide Oval. The Bombers clinched a 78-75 win over Adelaide Crows in a nervy game.

A decent first-half win was enough to deliver the points for the Bombers, who have now won their last eight meeting with the Crows.

However, the game came to a wrap with a controversial moment just before the siren went off. Bombers' Sam Draper put his body over the footy, which led to the Crow players clamoring for a potential game-winning kick.

But the umpire turned a deaf ear to their calls blowing the whistle for a ball-up, just as the siren sounded to end the game.

Essendon is currently on a two-game winning streak and will next play the Collingwood Magpies on April 25. They sit seventh on the AFL table with 16 points after four wins and two losses from six games played thus far.

