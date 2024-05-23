North Melbourne set to land West Perth’s sensation as top pick in next week’s AFL Mid-season Draft

North Melbourne look set to find an additional key forward to assist Nick Larkey on the frontlines. The No.1 pick in next week’s mid-season draft, just might be the one as the club considers it a priority.

Two anonymous rival recruiters believe the Roos have eyes on Jasper Scaife, a 197-centimetre forward from West Perth. Scaife’s coach, Jason Salecic, is confident in the 19-year-old’s ability, believing that he would make an impact on the league given the right environment, as he told The Age.

Following North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson revealing that the plan long-term was for Charlie Comben to be a forward-ruck, the speculation that the key-forward position is being prepared for Scaife seems more valid.

Although some recruiters worry that Scaife’s reputed social awkwardness might be a problem, coach Salecic assures that he has grown past that stage, crediting teammates Zak Patterson and Shane Nelson with helping him out of his shell.

“Jasper’s got a physical presence now, he’s got the height, he’s an elite kick on his left and right foot – and that includes his field kicking – and he is a good overhead mark, “He’s not a real pack mark, as such, but that’s an area he continues to work on … I have no doubt he will succeed if he gets to the right club – but if he doesn’t, he can go play in the NFL [as a punter]. He was playing in the ruck in a pre-season game, and he kicked one from behind the centre circle, and it landed in the goal square.”

Another thing Scaife has been famed for is his work ethic. At the Falcons, he was punctual to training on the Monday following a game against Perth in which he had kicked four goals.

Ahead of the mid-season draft scheduled for May 29th, 2024, Scaife is set to play for West Perth this weekend.

All we know so far: A compact list of this year's mid-season draft picks

AFL Rd 9 - North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

Each team is expected to have at least one pick, and following Brisbane’s recent injury hits, the Lions just might take about four selections next week.

North Melbourne are winless for ten rounds now. A loss to Port Adelaide in Hobart this Saturday would get them a top selection ahead of Richmond Tigers, who have had only one win this season.

Top prospects for the 2024 mid-season drafts include Jasper Scaife, Brynn Teakle, Matt Ling, Jacob Blight, Jack Hutchinson, and Joe Pike, who will all undergo medical tests as requested by AFL clubs ahead of the draft.

With Richmond in need of a key defender, Jacob Blight is on their radar. North Melbourne selected Wil Dawson as they await Griffin Logue’s return from his ACL injury.

Others who have a shot at finding an AFL club next week include defender Luke Beecken, ruck-forward Toby Murray, pressure forward Kelsey Rypstra, South Australia’s 2023 under-18 captain, Will Patton, ruckman Iliro Smit, utility Max Benier, forward Oskar Smartt, Will McLachlan, defender Lachie Voss and key forward Noah Howes.