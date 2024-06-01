"Port Adelaide are out of the race" - Sydney Swans star rules out a move to the Power amid multiple-club interest

Sydney Swans star Will Hayward has reportedly rejected a Port Adelaide move. He has been on the radar of several clubs and with his free agency status active at the end of the season, he's exploring his options.

Earlier reports said Adelaide, Carlton, and Melbourne were preparing contracts higher than what the Swans previously offered him for renewal.

However, Fox Footy’s analyst Jon Ralph also confirmed that Port Adelaide were among Hayward’s many suitors. Ralph spoke about the trade speculations after Port's loss to Carlton on Thursday night.

"They’ve (Port Adelaide) been after Will Hayward, as have a lot of clubs – he’s a free agent at Sydney," Ralph said. "The expectation now at Port Adelaide though is that if he doesn’t stay at Sydney, he’s more likely to move to a Melbourne-based club – his partner is from Melbourne. I think you can effectively say that Port Adelaide are out of the race now for Will Hayward."

Sydney Swans remain confident of Hayward staying

Will Hayward of the Swans takes a mark

Sydney Swans forward Will Hayward, who was drafted as pick 21 in the National Draft in 2016 and is currently out of contract, is expected to remain at the Sydney Swans hierarchy. In a previous report by Jon Ralph, all indices still point to him staying in Sydney.

According to Foxsports.com.au, Ralph said:

"Sydney is now brimming with enthusiasm and with optimism that Will Hayward will stay as a high-profile free agent and sign a five-year deal."

According to Ralph, Sydney's Football boss Leon Cameron said the talks between Hayward's agents and the club were headed in the right direction. Knowing how valuable he is as a player, they're likely to offer him a deal as high as three and a half million dollars for a five-year contract and are eager to get it signed as soon as possible.

This season, Hayward's 22 goals have been influential in the Sydney Swans' bid for premiership glory as they comfortably sit at the top of the ladder. He scored two goals in their round-11 match against the Western Bulldogs that they won 16.6(102)- 12.16(88). The Swans take on the Geelong Cats next Sunday after this week's bye.