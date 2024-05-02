Port Adelaide star Sam Powell-Pepper reveals emotional impact of season-ending injury 

Port Adelaide star Sam Powell-Pepper has said that he couldn't handle his emotions after learning that his season was over. The Power midfielder ruptured his anterior crucial ligament in his side's Round 7 game against St Kilda after falling awkwardly on his right leg during the second quarter.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery to correct the tear and will now be out for the remainder of the season. Recently, Sam Powell-Pepper, speaking to 9News, disclosed how it was difficult not to cry after learning that his season was over.

"I'm not really an emotional person, I don't cry too often ... but it was pretty hard not to shed a tear, knowing the season was over for me. It's pretty shattering news," he said.

Being sidelined for almost a year can be devastating and demoralizing for any sportsman, but Powell-Pepper has the backing of his fiance and two young daughters as he undergoes recovery. He said:

"Anything goes wrong in life, always come home and the first people I see running down the hallway are my girls. So it's hard not to stay positive when you've got two girls running up, smiling."

The Port Adelaide midfielder also got encouraging words of support from Power great Robbie Gary who reached out to him after the season-ending injury.

"He gave me a call after all this happened, and he said, 'I'm open to a chat whenever you want', so I'm definitely going to pick his brain for sure," Powell-Pepper said.

Power coach Ken Hinkley also showed support for his injured star.

"He said I'll be back better than ever, which I will be ... I'll take the focus off me now, and I wanna support the boys for the rest of the year, and hopefully we can go all the way."

Port Adelaide to battle Adelaide Crows in showdown with eight players sidelined

Port Adelaide will be without eight first-team players for Thursday's South Australian derby blockbuster against Adelaide Crows. Both sides will lock horns in the fierce Showdown at the Adelaide Oval, but coach Ken Hinkley will have up to eight players unavailable for the clash.

Defender Allir Aliir suffered a concussion against St Kilda and is under observation. Sam Poweell-Pepper is out for the season with an ACL, while Ollie Lord is out with a knee injury.

The Power will also be without Ivan Soldo (knee injury), Quinton Narkle (foot injury), Trent Mckenzie Quad injury), Hugh Jackson (hip Injury) and Tom McCallum (ankle injury).