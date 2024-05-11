Promising Hawthorn youngster commits future to the club with a new contract extension ahead of landmark game

Hawthorn drafted young gun Connor McDonald with pick number 3 in the 2021 AFL draft. Alongside Josh Ward, MacDonald debuted for Hawthorn in Round 1 of the 2022 AFL season in a match against North Melbourne.

Macdonald’s initial contract included a commitment that was supposed to elapse in 2025, which he has now added a year to, committing his future to the team until 2026.

The 21-year-old throughout his time at Hawthorn has become a remarkable team player, contributing to the club's development, playing 49 out of 53 games as a forward/midfielder.

The youngster continues to show good progress even in 2024, with 15.9 disposals, 5.9 marks per game average, and as a seven-goalkicker. A smart and creative baller indeed.

Mark McKenzie, Hawthorn National List and Recruiting Manager had this to say about the role Macdonald’s skill has to play in the club’s future:

“Connor keeps going from strength-to-strength in his development, and this deal is a testament to his investment in our football club. Standing at 185cm tall, Connor has demonstrated he’s a difficult match-up in the front half with super goal sense and a strong work-rate.

With great footy smarts and clean skills, we believe Connor continues to show further scope on being able to play more midfield minutes as his career progresses. Connor has a very bright future in the brown and gold, and we are confident he can be a top-line contributor for this football club for many years to come.”

Hawks fans can be sure to have a swell time watching this lad grow and develop in the coming years.

Hawthorn to welcome back star forward Luke Breust in preparation for its first home game this season

AFL Rd 24 - Hawthorn v Fremantle

Luke Breust is to be among the three additions, including Jai Serong and Seamuss Mitchell, to the side against St Kilda at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.

During last Sunday's win against the Western Bulldogs, Hawks captain James Sicily suffered injuries to his shoulder and ankle and is mostly out this season. Josh Ward and Harry Morrison will be absent as well. Vice Captain Dylan Moore will take the position as skipper in his absence

The General Manager of Football Rob McCartney seemed elated by the prospect of having Breust back on the field. He said in a press release

"He definitely adds to the talent we have in our forward line through his ability to score himself as well as creating scoring opportunities for others. As co-vice captain of the brown and gold his return is also an injection of leadership for our young developing group. Luke sees the game in a manner that allows him to direct and instruct others at crucial moments in the game."

This weekend's match would mark Connor Macdonald's 50th career game and the club's 25th annual Blue Ribbon Cup.