Revealed: The 5 AFL that tried to lure Jamarra Ugle-Hagan before Western Bulldogs contract extension

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has extended his stay at the club for another two years. The 22-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but the Dogs handed him a new deal until 2026.

Ugle-Hagan was one of the most high-profile out-of-contract players in the AFL this year and was on the radar of various rival clubs. As per Zero Hanger, Essendon, Hawthorn, Collingwood, Richmond, and Sydney were eyeing the Bulldogs' forward, luring him with mouth-watering deals.

However, with this contract extension, the talented forward will remain at Whitten Oval until the end of 2026. Ugle-Hagan was taken as the No.1 pick by the Bulldogs in the 2020 national draft.

He made his debut the following year, kicking his first set of goals in the Dogs' Round 18 clash against the Gold Coast Suns. In 2023, he enjoyed a breakout season, playing every game for the club and finishing second in their leading goalkicker chart with 35 goals.

How has Jamarra Ugle-Hagan performed this season?

Western Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has played six times this season, missing his side's Round 6 and Round 7 games due to personal reasons.

In Round 1, he recorded two goals, three behinds, six marks, and 14 disposals in a 109-64 loss to Melbourne Demons. The 22-year-old propelled his side to their first win of the season the following round with a goal, a behind, six marks, and 13 disposals against the Gold Coast Suns.

In round 3, he put up 13 disposals, nine marks, a goal, and two tackles as the Dogs defeated the Eagles by 76 points. In Round 4, the Bulldogs lost to the Cats and Ugle-Hagan managed two goals, one behind and 13 disposals.

His best game this season came in Round 5, albeit a 96-67 loss to Essendon, he racked up three goals, three behinds, seven marks, and 12 disposals.

After being out of the team for the next two rounds, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan returned in his side's Round 8 loss to Hawthorn and registered four disposals, two goals, and a behind.