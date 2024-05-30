Richmond Tigers confirm 5th debutant of 2024, with teenage defender set to feature against Geelong on Saturday 

The Richmond Tigers will feature their fifth debutant of the season when they take on Geelong Cats on Saturday, June 1. Teenage defender Kaleb Smith will play his first AFL game in the Tigers' Round 11 clash at the GMHBA Stadium.

Smith has been on the Tigers' books for the past two years, playing for their VFL side Richmond Tigers 2. The 19-year-old defender was chosen by the Tigers with pick No. 49 in the 2022 AFL Draft, but a foot injury ruled him out for the entire 2023 season, forcing the club to move him to the inactive list.

Smith overcame this career setback with a stellar performance in 2024, earning him a long-awaited place in the senior team. The West Australian youngster delivered an exceptional display in his most recent VFL outing.

Trending

He kicked his first goal, made 23 disposals, six marks, and five rebound-50s in his side's VFL Dreamtime at the 'G victory over Essendon. Smith's performances this year impressed Richmond VFL coach Steve Morris, who recently spoke highly of him, saying (via www.richmondfc.com.au):

"He continues to get better. This is a player that is really only in his first season of footy, and he's showing some fantastic signs. He’s had a great six-to-eight weeks of footy... I’m really looking forward to seeing his continued progression."

The Tigers, who are gunning for their second win of the season, will hope that injecting the versatile Smith into the team will spur them on to a win over Geelong, who are on a bad run of form as well.

Richmond Tigers to battle wounded Geelong Cats in Round 12

The Richmond Tigers will return to action this Saturday, June 1, against a wounded Geelong Cats. Both sides have been on a bad run of form lately, which makes this clash an intriguing fixture.

Richmond are on a seven-game winless run, while Geelong have lost their last five outings. The Tigers' last victory came in Round 3 against Sydney, while the Cats last won in Round 7 after going on a seven-game winning streak at the start of the season.

When the two sides met last year, Richmond won by 24 points, but the Cats have the upper hand with three wins in their last five meetings. Based on current form, this tie could go either way, with the team that wants it more, picking up maximum points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback