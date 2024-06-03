Richmond Tigers rocked with fifth ACL injury with breakout star set to miss the remainder the season

Richmond Tigers breakout star Mykelti Lefau, who debuted this season, is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Lefau, who was brought in to replace Tom Lynch, fell when he attempted to take a mark against Geelong on Saturday night.

Coach Adem Yze said that the team was prepared for the worst concerning their new talent after Geelong's loss.

"To the extent, we don't know, but it doesn't look good," Coach Adem Yze said in the post-match interview.

"At this stage, it does look like he might've hurt his knee. We'll obviously go to get the scans on Monday... it'll be shattering if it is (an ACL) because he's in good form and he's a real talent."

"If it is, we'll wrap our arms around him like we have with the other boys that have injured themselves, but hoping that it might not be the case."

Lefau’s injury becomes the Richmond Tigers’ fifth ACL with Tylar Young, Sam Naismith, Josh Gibcus and Judson Clarke also out for the season.

Sunday scans confirm the worst for Richmond Tigers

Mykelti Lefau of the Tigers is attended to by medical staff during the 2024 AFL Round 12 match between the Geelong Cats and the Richmond Tigers

Richmond Tigers have announced the worst news in regards to forward Mykelti Lefau. The 25-year-old underwent scans on Sunday to confirm the extent of his injuries after his Saturday night awkward landing. It was confirmed that he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) making it the second of his career after he suffered one in the VFL in 2022.

According to the club's official website, Football Performance Manager Tim Livingstone said about Mykelti Lefau:

"Football can be a cruel game sometimes, and for Mykelti, who has been in terrific form, this is an unfortunate way for his debut season to finish."

"Mykelti has not put a foot wrong since he joined our AFL program in the pre-season, and we know he will attack his rehab with the same professionalism and energy that has held him in such strong stead this season."

"We will give him our support every step of the way and help him to return to action and to continue with his promising career in 2025."

Lefau debuted in the third round against Port Adelaide and already has 14 goals with two of those coming against Geelong on Saturday. It was the fifth time he had multiple goals on the score sheet in his new AFL career after he made the switch from the NRL.