St Kilda to challenge Jack Higgins' 3-match suspension at the AFL Tribunal

St Kilda will challenge Jack Higgins' suspension at the AFL tribunal. The Saints forward was slapped with a three-match ban after a tackle on Aliir Alirr that left the Port Adelaide defender concussed.

Higgins brought Aliir down during the second quarter as he attempted a tackle. However, the Power defender landed awkwardly with his head on the ground, with one of Higgins' arms around his waist and the other pining Aliir's left arm.

The incident saw Aliir undergo a concussion test before being ruled out of the game with a concussion injury. Higgins was charged with careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, which automatically attracts a three-match ban.

However, St Kilda announced that they will challenge the ban at the AFL Tribunal. The Saints will go before the tribunal confident of a positive result as Higgins' tackle has sparked mixed debate among the AFL community.

While some fault the Saints player for the aftermath of the tackle, others believe Aliir should take some of the blame. Ex-Hawthorn player Jordan Lewis shared his view on the incident via Fox Footy. He said:

“I feel for Jack Higgins - if Aliir Aliir understands if he’s being tackled and doesn’t then try and kick the ball, well then there’s probably no case to answer for. I think Aliir contributes 50 per cent of that force going to the ground by trying to dispose of the ball.”

Former Sydney and Melbourne forward Gerard Healy also commented on the tackle.

“This will be an interesting result, an interesting challenge for the MRO, because (Aliir) sort of helps hit the ground himself with his kick, so (there’s) two combined forces. Whether Higgins is in trouble or not is questionable, " he said.

Higgins is the second St. Kilda player to be suspended this season, after Max King was handed a one-match suspension in Round 2. The Saints also challenged King's ban but were unsuccessful.

Jack Higgins is St Kilda's leading goalkicker in 2024

The loss of Jack Higgins would be a big blow for St Kilda who have had a slow start to the 2024 season. The 25-year-old is the Saints' leading goalkicker this term with 13 goals.

Higgins will miss the games against North Melbourne, Hawthorn and Fremantle if the ban is upheld by the tribunal