Sydney Swans lock down another star as 25-year-old signs new five-year contract

Sydney Swans forward Will Hayward has chosen to stay with the club until at least the end of 2029, signing a five-year extension of his time at Harbour City.

Making this decision meant the fan favourite rejected multiple offers from rival clubs.

Hayward’s 2024 season so far has been excellent. He has kicked two four goal hauls against Fremantle and GWS among 22 goals in 11 games.

The 25-year-old was originally taken from North Adelaide with Pick 21 in the 2016 AFL draft. His impressive tackles and pressure acts are admired by peers and Blood fans.

Hayward has played 148 games for the Swans and says he is glad that he gets to do more. He said to the Sydney Swans Media team:

“Since I was drafted the Swans have been great to me and my family, and I’m so happy that I will be here at the club for the long term. I feel extremely lucky that the club has put its faith in me, and our team feels we’re on the right path, so I can’t wait to get stuck in and try to achieve more success here in Sydney. We feel we’re in a really good position to launch for the second half of the season and I’m excited about what we could produce over the next few years.”

Executive General Manager Football of the Sydney Swans, Leon Cameron, expressed his joy on seeing that Hayward decuded to remain in the red and white. Speaking on the extension to the Swans media, Cameron said:

“Will is one of the more popular members of the playing group and we’re thrilled to have him commit long term with this footy club. We all know what he can do with the ball in hand but it’s the stuff he does off the ball which has earnt the respect of his teammates. His running ability, chasing and tackling is first class, and we really value that here. I look forward to seeing Will develop even more as a person and footy player at this club.”

In addition to the Sydney Swans’ wins this year, is Will Hayward’s re-signing. Currently, the side is only 1.5 games away from the top of the ladder.

In their march towards the season's premiership, Hayward joins the already impressive Swans line-up of Errol Gulden, James Rowbottom, Lewis Melican and Ollie Florent in signing new deals this season.

AFL.com.au reported in May, 2024 that the Carlton Blues had offered Hayward a six-year opportunity at Victoria before the Swans increased their four-year offer to five.

Both South Australian clubs had also reportedly made a move towards luring Hayward home.

But the Swans were confident in his contentment at Harbour City. In a press conference on Tuesday, Sydney Swans coach John Longmire said:

"He wanted to stay, so then it's just a matter of making sure we got the deal done. We didn't take it for granted, we know what's out there and offers that get floated around.”