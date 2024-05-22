Sydney Swans star Luke Parker hit with huge six-week ban following ugly collision in Friday’s VFL clash against Frankston

Sydney Swans midfielder Luke Parker was sent to the tribunal after the game against Frankston. Parker played for the Swans reserve side in Friday night's 15-point loss. Late in the game, he bumped into opponent Josh Smith, leaving him with serious facial injuries, including a broken cheekbone and a concussion. The player is expected to be sidelined for the next six to 10 weeks.

The bump was graded as careless, severe impact, and high contact. Although the VFL could have suspended him for four games, they opted to send him directly to the tribunal, which handed him a six-game ban for his conduct.

The Swans argued that Parker was not running when he tried to shepherd for his teammate. They also argued that the head injury was a result of the initial bump causing their heads to hit each other.

According to afl.com.au, VFL advocate Morgan McLay defended the tribunal’s ruling, saying:

"Smith was not in position to impact the contest ... and was not expecting the contact. Accordingly Parker failed in his duty of care. This is not just the potential to cause injury but an actual injury.”

Luke Parker defended by senior coach John Longmire

Sydney Swans coach John Longmire and captain Luke Parker speak at a press conference

Parker has not featured for the senior side since his return from injury over a month ago. The 31-year-old broke his arm in the preseason match against GWS Giants and has been a regular performer for the reserve side since his return.

Parker has averaged 30 disposals a game since he joined the reserves and had 26 disposals, nine tackles, and nine clearances against Frankston. His performance has still not convinced Swans senior coach John Longmire to break up the midfield that has them on top of the AFL table.

However, this didn't stop Longmire from defending his player and ex-captain in light of the collision.

"He's not a player with any malice in him at all. He plays hard, tough football. He went to block a player, it didn't work out well. He actually hit the back of his (Parker's) head and damage was done to the back of his head," Longmire said. "We really feel for Josh and the Frankston players because it really impacted them as well, which (Parker) feels badly about.”

With the Swans having a bye in the two leagues, the earliest Parker could return to the senior side would be round 18 against North Melbourne. Even then, Longmire may decide whether he's interested in disrupting the team's synergy by including him in the squad.