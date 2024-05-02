Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley urged his side to "take nothing for granted" in their AFL Round 8 fixture against Adelaide Crows on Thursday, April 2. The Power and Crows will lock horns at the Adelaide Oval for one of the AFL's most iconic rivalries.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's clash, coach Hinkley said form was irrelevant in the clash between the Power and Crows. He mentioned that the South Australian derby is about two competitive sides desperate for a win, with only one rule applicable - taking nothing for granted.

"Take nothing for granted. I don't think the form matters too much," he said (via AFL.com).

"If you reflect back over history, these games just typically have been more often than not great games, close games - games of two really competitive teams who want to win at all costs almost."

Hinkley also reiterated the importance of the clash to both clubs and how big a game it is to the players.

"Clearly there is information around the rivalry of the two clubs," Hinkley said.

"But the reality is you don't need to dive into it. It's spelled out pretty clearly as they drive around for the week."

The Showdown is one of the fiercest derbies in the Austrian Football League and dates back to 1997 when the first premiership fixture between Port Adelaide and Adelaide Crows took place.

Interestingly, both sides are split from their 54 past meetings with 27 victories each.

How has Port Adelaide Power and Adelaide Crows performed this season?

Port Adelaide Power and Adelaide Crows have contrasting performances this season. While the Power has been high-flying with a 5-2 record, the Crows have been below par with the opposite (2-5).

Ken Hinkley's side began the campaign with a 120-70 victory over West Coast Eagles. In the next round, they beat Richmond Tigers but lost to Melbourn Demons in Round 3. They defeated Essendon and Fremantle in the next two rounds, before recording a second loss to Collingwood in Round 6.

In Round 7, the Power emerged victorious again, beating St Kilda by 10 points (82-72). Meanwhile, the Crows started the season with four consecutive losses to Gold Coast, Geelong, Fremantle and Melbourne respectively.

They secured a first win in Round 5 against Carlton (100-98) but lost to Essendon in 75-78 in Round 6, before their recent impressive win over North Melbourne (138-81).