"The Blues' senior players have got a bit of an unwritten pact" - Award-winning journalist reveals Carlton's alleged secret in pursuit of success 

Award-winning journalist Glenn McFarlane shed light on the Carlton Blues' alleged secret strategy to sustain their success. During a conversation with Carlton's Jacob Weitering, McFarlane learned about the Blues' alleged approach to maintaining their strength.

McFarlane said that according to his discussion with Weitering, the Blues have allegedly entered into an "unwritten" pact with their senior players to ensure their presence in the team. Players like Harry McKay reportedly secured long-term deals with the club. Speaking of the Blues' plans, McFarlane said (via Fox Sports):

“I can tell you that I had a really good chat to Jacob, and he’s revealed that the Blues' senior players have got a bit of an unwritten pact that they’re going to stick together to chase that ultimate success.

"(It’s) a handshake agreement; they all want to stick together. Most of the guys are actually on long-term deals now, 2026 right through to Harry McKay, (who) is 2030."

McFarlane elaborated on Weitering, saying:

“Jacob Weitering comes out (of contract) at the end of next year. He’s desperate to stay. He’s already said, 'They supported me from the start.'

“He’s had some highs and lows in his career, but what he said — and here’s a quote — is, 'Money is a big part of what we do because it is our job, but we also have to keep the team happy and keep together.' So, does that mean sacrifice? He said, ‘I’m willing to sacrifice a little bit.'"

Weitering has played 150 games for Carlton since 2016, with 11 goals for the side.

Carlton Blues enjoy success in 2024 AFL season

The Carlton Blues have been performing exceptionally well in the 2024 AFL season. They commenced their campaign with a victory against Richmond in Round 1, securing a five-point victory. In Round 3, they booked a stunning victory over North Melbourne with a score of 137-81.

In Round 4, the Blues defeated Fremantle by 10 points. However, their remarkable streak ended the following round when Adelaide defeated them by just two points.

Despite this setback, Carlton bounced back in Round 6, emerging victorious against Greater Western Sydney with a score of 117-98, only to be defeated by Geelong the next round.

They lost by six points in their latest match against Collingwood in Round 8. Their next match will be against Melbourne on Thursday, May 9th.