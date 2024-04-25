"The boys back home take the p*ss out of me" - Melbourne Demons star Daniel Turner shares story behind his nickname 'Disco'

Melbourne Demons star Daniel Turner shared the story behind his nickname 'Disco' following his side's Round 7 victory over the Richmond Tigers on Wednesday, April 24. The Demons emerged victorious in the Anzac Day Eve match, beating the Tigers 85-42.

Turner was a stand-out performer in the match, as he made his fourth AFL start off the bench and kicked the first three goals of his career. The first came in the second quarter before he scored twice in five minutes during the third.

His input in attack (three goals, one behind) propelled the Demons to a fourth straight win over the Tigers in the annual Anzac Day Eve match. After the game, Turner was interviewed alongside teammate Bayley Fritsch and shared how he got the moniker 'Disco.'

He said (via AFL on X):

"It happened before I got to the club. I've got two left feet and can't dance to save my life. The boys back home take the p*ss out of me, and I didn't like it at first, but I decided to embrace it."

Turner will hope to get more game time in coach Simon Goodwin's team after his impressive performance on Wednesday night.

Who will the Melbourne Demons play next?

The Melbourne Demons will face the Geelong Cats in Round 8 of the 2024 AFL season. Their win on Anzac Day moved the 13-time premiership winners to fourth in the league table, with 20 points after seven games. The match against Geelong will be a big test for Coach Goodwin's side as Geelong has been in top form this season.

As of Round 6, the Cats were the only undefeated club in the AFL. The Melbourne Demons also lost the last two meetings between the clubs. Their last win over Geelong was in 2021.