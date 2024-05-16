Essendon Bombers defender Dyson Heppell is enjoying one of the best times of his career thanks to the Dons' recent form, and the people around him at the club. The 32-year-old has played a key role in his side's impressive form that has seen them rise to third in the league with a 6-1-2 record.

The Bombers leaped into the top four after a 20-point victory over Greater Western Sydney in Round 9. They are the overwhelming favorites for their Round-10 clash with rock-bottom North Melbourne on Sunday (May 19).

Heppell, who has featured in all Bombers games this term, disclosed his feelings in what is looking like a bright season for Brad Scott's side. He said (via AFL.com.au):

"When you're sitting third, round nine, it's quite an exciting outlook.

"But just in terms of the general vibe and the joy I'm getting from my footy, it's probably the most fun I've had in my career, which is pretty cool."

The former Essendon Bombers captain attributed the good feeling to the quality and character of his teammates, club coaches, and staff. He gave huge credit to coach Scott for the thriving atmosphere at the club. He said:

"You get a bit of perspective later on in your career, but obviously the quality and character of the players and coaches and staff that we have at the club, it leads to a really healthy environment."

"Brad (coach Brad Scott) has really led the way in that," he added.

Heppell has played 244 AFL games for the Bombers since his debut in 2011. He was one of the 34 Essendon Bombers players banned in 2016 for using performance-enhancing substances.

In 2017, he was named club captain, serving in the role for six seasons before stepping down for current captain Zach Merrett.

"North are a dangerous side" - Former Essendon Bombers skipper warns against complacency ahead of Round 10 clash

Essendon Bombers veteran defender and former skipper Dyson Heppell has warned against complacency when they clash with North Melbourne Kangaroos on Sunday, May 19. The Bombers have been in top form, and are on a five-game unbeaten streak, while the Kangaroos are yet to record a win this season.

Nevertheless, Heppell believes the Kangaroos are a good side, and if the Bombers fail to bring their best, they could be in for a shock. He warned:

"North are a dangerous side, they have a hell of a lot of talent, so if you don't show up and bring your best you can get rolled, no worries.

"Obviously the fans are up-and-about, we're sitting in a healthy position nearly midway through the year ... but we know how quickly things can turn." Heppell added.