“The offer is at least three years and it's a big offer" - North Melbourne table huge deal for in-demand West Coast Eagles star 

North Melbourne have reportedly tabled a huge deal for in-demand West Coast star Elliot Yeo. The player, who has not renewed his contract with the Eagles, will be a free agent at the end of the season. Clubs like Essendon, Geelong and Adelaide have put him on their radar and Adelaide reportedly offered him a contract close to $2.7 million for three years.

The ‘Roos have joined the list of admirers with their offer for the midfielder, according to Footy Classified’s Caroline Wilson. Wilson revealed that they offered the veteran a big-money contract for three years too.

“We know that Adelaide have made a big offer for Elliot Yeo, he's an unrestricted free agent. We also know North have gone for some big fish in the last 10 years. This could be their best chance yet,” Wilson said on Monday.

Trending

“I know Elliot Yeo is getting a bit older, we've heard the coach say that they need an experienced older midfielder to help that young midfield.

“I understand the offer is at least three years and it's a big offer. Although Geelong have shown interest in Elliot Yeo, he could be heading to Arden Street next year.”

Initial reports claimed that the 30-year-old was willing to remain with the Eagles as a show of loyalty. The injury-prone player, who has not played more than 20 games a season since 2019, could also remain with the Eagles for less pay than what his other admirers have put forward.

This season, Yeo is averaging 23 disposals per game for the first time since 2019 and his average of 7.64 clearances this season is a career-best number.

North Melbourne get first win of the season from controversial free-kick involving off-season target

Elliot Yeo of the Eagles tackles George Wardlaw of the Kangaroos

North Melbourne's big-money target Elliot Yeo was involved in a controversial call when they faced the West Coast Eagles on Saturday (June 8). The midfielder tackled George Wardlaw in the final minutes of the game and got possession of the ball before he was subsequently tackled by North’s Jy Simpkin when he tried to stand.

One of the league's most unpopular rules meant North Melbourne were given a free-kick which Simpkin kicked as a go-ahead goal. The rule update gave players less time to dispose the ball and ultimately on Saturday, it handed the West Coast Eagles a loss against the previously winless Kangaroos.

North Melbourne's coach Alastair Clarkson praised his side for their resilience against their tough opponents. In his post match interview, he said to the media, according to the AFL's official website:

“I thought over the course of the game the better side ended up winning the game, which was really pleasing.

“It was full of heart and spirit, and a lot of the stats that we're searching for around pressure and our contested ball and our clearances were really good over the course of the day.

“We're really pleased with the manner in which we went about it today, and if we continue to play like that, we'll give ourselves a chance to be in games.”

North Melbourne's four points, however, did not change their standing on the ladder as they still remain bottom. They face Collingwood on Sunday (June 16) afternoon at the Marvel Stadium in their Round 14 game.