"The most tenacious player pound-for-pound in the game right now" - Kane Cornes praises Dylan Moore's performance in Hawthorn's win over St Kilda

Hawthorn Hawks forward Dylan Moore received accolades after an impressive performance in his side's victory over St Kilda on Saturday, May 11. Moore inspired the Hawks to a 58-53 win at the University of Tasmania Stadium and was singled out for praise by former Port Adelaide star Kane Cornes.

Following a shoulder injury to captain James Sicily, Moore was the stand-in captain for the Hawks in the low-scoring triumph over the Saints, and he led by example.

The 25-year-old recorded two goals, seven kicks, seven handballs, and two marks. His general performance on the evening was laudable as Hawthorn picked their third win of the season at St Kilda's expense.

Both teams struggled in the forward 50, but the Hawks managed to come tops in the first, second, and third quarters with 25-21,13-7, and 16-11 scorelines, respectively. The Saints won the last term by 10 points, reducing the loss margin to five goals.

Speaking on Footy on Nine after the match, Cornes praised Moore for delivering a terrific performance as captain. He highlighted Moore's leadership qualities and labeled him "the most tenacious player pound-for-pound in the game."

"If you get the opportunity to be the captain for the day, play like this. We saw what Tom Shaw did, have the captain's armband for the day and wasn't able to cope. This guy's is the most tenacious player pound-for-pound in the game right now," Cornes said.

"I love his leadership. I don't think he gets.. or that we speak about him enough. He's really influential, his numbers were huge, but he plays a selfless role in less difficult positions on the ground. And if you get the opportunity to be captain when the captain is out, play like that," he added.

Dylan Moore's performance for Hawthorn Hawks in 2024

Hawthorn forward Dylan Moore has been one of the Hawks' outstanding performers this season. The Hawks vice-captain has played in all matches this season, racking up 15 goals, 42 marks, and 157 disposals.

His best performance of the season was in the Round 6 clash with North Melbourne, where he helped the Hawks to their first win of the season with four goals, five marks, and 20 disposals.