Thrilling news for Hawthorn as leading goalkicker Luke Breust scores big off the field with arrival of first child

Hawthorn forward Luke Breust welcomed his first child with wife Anthea on Friday night. They shared a picture of their newest family member on Instagram with the caption;

“We’ve never known a love like this 🤍”

The next morning, Hawthorn teammates, fans and other well-wishers also sent their greetings.

Teammate Jarman Impey posted a string of love hearts to congratulate the couple. Former Hawk and Collingwood gun Tom Mitchell said:

“Congrats guys ❤️.”

Joel Selwood also wished the couple well.

A fan congratulated the couple on Instagram

Congratulations, enjoy this magical time and best wishes for many happy family times together,”

The club posted on their official page

“Congratulations to Luke and Anthea on the arrival of their beautiful baby girl Freya Violet 🎀”

“Freya is the only child of a player on our list, no other players on our current list have children.”

After Hawthorn’s rebuild two years ago, most of the older players from their three-peat years - 2013- 2015 were dropped with only Breust and Jack Guston surviving the axing.

Forward Luke Breust returns from injury

Breust's news came in time for his return to first-team action after missing most of this season with a groin injury. He was ruled out of first-team action after Easter Monday's loss to Geelong.

The premiership-winning player is understood to have been managing the injury that was responsible for his poor form. He only managed to score one goal in a run of three continous losses to Geelong, Melbourne and Essendon earlier this season.

Breust made his debut for Hawthorn in 2011. The small forward has been Hawthorn's leading goalkicker on five occasions. He has managed 529 goals in that time.

He scored a goal on his return in Hawthorn’s win over St Kilda on May 11 (Saturday). This win was their third one this season as they moved up to 15th position.