Tyler Brockman involved in car crash, police investigation ensues as West Coast Eagles say his personal circumstances are 'complex'

West Coast Eagles player Tyler Brockman was involved in a car accident in Geraldton on Saturday morning, May 4. The West Coast Eagles officially released a statement on their website, revealing the accident of the 21-year-old AFL star.

No one else was injured in the incident, and the police have been investigating the matter. In addition to the accident, the club also revealed that Tyler Brockman's personal circumstances were allegedly complex, and they were focusing on their player's mental well-being.

The West Coast Eagles stated:

"The West Coast Eagles have become aware of a traffic accident that occurred in Geraldton early Saturday morning involving Tyler Brockman, who attended a family funeral on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no other vehicle was involved, and no one was injured. This matter is being investigated by the WA Police and Tyler is fully co-operating.

"Tyler’s personal circumstances are complex, and the club will prioritise his health and wellbeing ahead of any return to playing football."

Tyler Brockman had previously played for Hawthorn before being traded to the Eagles at the end of 2023. He made his debut for West Coast in 2024.

West Coast Eagles request fans to respect Tyler Brockman's privacy

In the statement released by the Eagles, the club requested fans to kindly respect Tyler Brockman's privacy and mentioned that they await more information before making further comments.

The statement further noted:

"The club has informed the AFL regarding this incident, and we await the outcome of the police investigation before making any further comment. The club requests Tyler's privacy is respected at this time."

Tyler Brockman participated in six tournaments during the 2024 AFL season for the Eagles, however, he didn't record a single goal. He did not play in the match against Essendon in Round 8.

In Round 1, West Coast lost to Port Adelaide. They experienced three consecutive losses before securing their first victory against Richmond in Round 5. Following this, they won a match against Fremantle but suffered a loss against Gold Coast. The Eagles will next face Collingwood in Round 9 on May 12.