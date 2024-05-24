U18 Boys AFL National Championships for 2024 to start on Sunday

The 2024 iteration of the U18 Boys AFL National Championships will commence this Sunday (May 26), with the South Australian representatives hosting the undefeated 2023 champion Allies team.

South Australia will feature a number of father-sons, with Tyler Welsh, son of North Melbourne Kangaroos flag player, Scott, tied to the Adelaide Crows, the Camporeale twins, Ben and Lucas, sons of Carlton Blues flag player, Scott, and Louis Montgomery, son of Port Adelaide premiership player, Brett.

The Allies have some famous names as well, with Kalani White, son of Melbourne Demons Best and Fairest All-Australian, Jeff, plus Zeke Uwland, younger brother of current Gold Coast Suns defender, Bodhi, with both players coming out of the Suns Academy.

South Australia captain Sid Draper will lead his side, having won their Most Valuable Player award at last year's championships as a bottom ager. The midfielder will be looking to throw some shapes in front of the scouts after missing the beginning of the year through injury.

Allies veteran from their undisputed 2023 campaign, Leo Lombard, has continued his form this year for the Suns Academy and Australian U18s team after playing in last year's VFL Grand Final a week before his 17th birthday.

Brisbane Lions Academy and Sandringham Dragons midfielder Sam Marshall will be returning after his bottom-age campaign. But he won't be joined by fellow Queenslander and Coates Talent League teammate, Levi Ashcroft.

The latter has eschewed his Queensland roots like his brother and is choosing to nominate for Vic Metro, even though he was brought up on the Gold Coast and will more than likely end up at the Lions in November.

Allies eye ruck dominance

The Croweaters boast an impressive forward line. Tyler Welsh is looking forward to returning to his own age bracket having played seniors for the Crows in the SANFL this year after crossing from Woodville West-Torrens in the offseason.

The Allies will look to influence the midfield contest with ruck dominance, as 204cm Giants Academy ruck Logan Smith and 201cm Tasmanian ruck-forward Oliver Dean face undersized Ryan Borlace at 197cm.

The U18 Boys AFL National Championships will take place over the next nine weekends across five states, beginning this Sunday morning at 11am Adelaide time.

For live streaming and team sheets, click here.