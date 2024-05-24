"Umps should be sacked", "Umpires just went bang" - Fans react as umpiring call sees Collingwood and Fremantle play out a thrilling draw in Perth

The highly anticipated AFL Round 11 match between Fremantle and Collingwood ended in a 75-75 draw on Friday (May 24) in Perth. The Magpies had a comfortable lead for much of the match but the Dockers fought back, kicking the last four goals of the game, effectively bringing the score to a draw.

This was close to being a Fremantle victory if Jeremy Sharp had converted on the run in the last minute. With 47 seconds left in the contest, Jeremy Sharp’s 25-meter shot would have sealed the deal for the Dockers but he could only secure a behind.

There was quite some controversy in this contest, particularly with what fans deemed unfair decisions from the umpires. Goals to Bailey Banfield and Hayden Young as well as a questionable goal to Sean Darcy helped the Dockers close the gap before Pearce took a sliding mark that brought the margin to one point with less than two minutes left in the match.

One such decision was the free kick given to the Dockers' Sean Darcy when Collingwood’s Lachie Sullivan handed the ball to his teammate instead of the umpire after a stoppage was called in Fremantle’s forward line.

There was another controversial umpiring decision involving a reversed free kick against Jye Amiss right before the siren. This decision led to the Magpies gaining a point’s lead at the first change.

Fans took to X to share their outrage at what they deemed questionable decisions from the umpires. Take a look:

"umps should be sacked for their 4th quarter heroics helping freo” - A furious @eaststowin1994 tweeted.

@wobbler67 said, “What just happened. Umpires just went bang. We’ve helped Collingwood enough. We will just change and give everything to Freo. Weird”

"Umpires making everyone hate them again, I like it," said @honestfball

@Raoul_Duke1984 hilariously said, “The sooner @afl introduces AI umpiring the better. Four umpires is sh**.”

“These umpires are absolutely destroying this great code,” @brizey0202 commented.

@bombers_boss tweeted, “The umpiring this year is at an all time low.”

Collingwood’s Brody Mihocek and Mason Cox seem set to join club’s injury list

AFL Rd 11 - Walyalup v Collingwood

To say this match was disappointing for the Magpies would be an understatement. The game resulted in Collingwood’s second draw of the season after their ANZAC Day match with the Essendon Bombers that ended in 85-85. The fact that they had a comfortable lead through most of the match and seemed set to win the contest only adds salt to the wound.

However, they would have been content to walk away from the match with just the draw and without the added trouble of a potential dent to their lineup. Unfortunately, Mason Cox and Brody Mihocek both suffered injuries during the match, continuing this season’s trend of player injuries.

Thursday’s game between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney Swans saw the Bulldogs leave the match with three injured players. The Magpies seem to have experienced the same bad luck.

Cox’s leg bent backwards in an awkward manner as he fell to the ground during a marking contest in the third quarter, adding to a serious head knock that saw him subbed out of the game. Mihocek, who had just recovered from a hamstring injury, was also subbed out in the fourth quarter due to concerns surrounding his hamstring.

The Magpies are already missing Jamie Elliot, Tom Mitchell, Will Hoskin-Elliott and Jordan De Goey from their lineup and now this match has added two more players to their injury list. What this means for Collingwood’s performance in future games is currently unclear but after their incredible comeback this season, the last thing they need is a dented lineup.