"Unacceptable" "Looked accidental" - AFL fans provide mixed reactions to claims that Nick Daicos' tackle forced Nathan Murphy to retire

Reactions are still pouring in following Nathan Murphy's decision to call it quits on Aussie rules footy.

The former Collingwood star announced his retirement from the AFL (Australian Football League) on Tuesday, April 16 following advice from the AFL medical concussion team.

Murphy (24) suffered an estimated ten concussions during his AFL career which spanned seven years with the Collingwood Magpies. The most notable of these head knocks came in Collingwood's 2023 Grand Final victory over the Brisbane Lions.

Nevertheless, after the Grand Final event, Murphy was cleared to play by the AFL concussion panel during pre-season. But a scary incident in training and another head knock during a simulation game ruled him out of the season and subsequently led to an early retirement.

Videos of the scary incident in training have now reemerged on social media with a claim that the tackle from Nick Daicos on Murphy is why the 24-year-old has been forced to retire.

The reaction to this claim has mixed reactions among fans, with many frowning at Daicos' hard tackle on a teammate during what was just a training session.

Nathan Murphy joins the list of AFL players to retire due to concussion.

Collingwood Premiership defender Nathan Murphy became the latest AFL star to hang his boot ahead of time due to medical reasons after announcing his retirement following a recommendation from the concussion panel.

Concussions seem to be a recurring event in the AFL as the 24-year-old is the sixth AFL player to call it quits due to the effects of concussion in the last 12 months.

Angus Brayshaw (Melbourne), Paddy McCartin (Sydney), Paul Seedsman (Adelaide), Marcus Adams (Brisbane), and Max Lynch (Hawthorn) are the other names who have been forced into retirement during this period.

Nathan Murphy was a key defender for the Magpies and never shied away from throwing his head into contests, which over time, caused the concussions that led to an early retirement for the ex-Magpie.

Retiring from the game came as a tough decision Murphy claims. But it is the only way for him to live a rich and full life outside footy without suffering from the complications caused by concussions.

