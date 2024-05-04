Veteran caller Dwayne Russell goes viral on social media for unique mid-game moment in Friday’s clash between Carlton and Collingwood

During the game between Carlton and Collingwood on Friday, May 3, veteran commentator Dwayne Russell stole the headlines.

The standout moment of the game was debutant Lachie Sullivan's first goal of his AFL career. The Collingwood star performed impressively, scoring in the second quarter. Sullivan was congratulated by his teammates for his fabulous performance, but it was Russell who grabbed the attention of fans.

The veteran commentator raised his glass to celebrate Sullivan's goal. Sitting in the front row of the commentary table, he quickly opened a bottle of milk and took a sip.

AFL Nation shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"How he has waited and toiled for that moment at the lower level.” @GerardWhateley. Lachie Sullivan first kick, first goal."

The video quickly went viral, with fans enjoying Dwayne Russell's unique way of celebrating Sullivan's first goal as Collingwood beat the Carlton Blues 85-79 in the AFL round 8 game.

Fans react to Dwayne Russell's viral video

The video on social media features an epic reaction from sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, with Dwayne Russell enjoying his drink as Lachie Sullivan made his first goal.

Fans shared their funny remarks about the moment. Former sports journalist Damien Ractliffe wrote:

"Dwayne’s got a great opportunity here for a new sponsor @rtralphy."

"I was fully expecting Dwayne to swig straight from the carton," commented a fan.

"Great call but watching Dwayne just pour himself a glass of milk was unexpected," wrote another fan.

Collingwood took an early lead, which was cancelled out by Harry McKay of the Carlton Blues.

The first quarter ended with Carlton leading 34-20. Collingwood were impressive in the second quarter, adding five goals to take a 52-41 lead.

In the third quarter, Carlton regained their lead, but in the final quarter, Collingwood sealed victory.