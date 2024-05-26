"We were just being so outplayed" - Chris Scott hits out as Geelong Cats suffer fourth straight defeat on Saturday

Geelong Cats were defeated by GWS Giants by a narrow four-point margin on Saturday (May 25). This is the first time the Cats have lost consecutive home games since 2015, following the defeat to Port Adelaide in round nine, and for the first time under coach Chris Scott. Their unwanted streak of four losses continues.

In his interview post-game with the media, Scott said (via afl.com.au):

“For a period, it looked like we were just being so outplayed that it could have been a really bad loss. The fact that we gave ourselves a chance to win is a positive, but still not enough to make us feel better about the early part in the game… the method and the way we want to play really fell down early in the game.”

"We put ourselves in a position where I thought we were lucky to be (only) four goals down at one stage.”

In no rush to hit the reset button, Chris Scott believes the Cats are still on track for finals and said the three previous losses to Melbourne, Port Adelaide, and Gold Coast were mostly down to just one kick.

“We were 7-0 and certainly not carried away, so now we've lost the last four we certainly won't drop our bundle either…Those that come through them will be the ones that finish up towards the top of the ladder," Scott said.

"I think the greatest risk is that you overcorrect and see problems that aren't necessarily there and you end up a bit confused as to how it is you want your game to look.”

Coach Chris Scott praises Tom Hawkins on reaching milestone

Tom Hawkins of the Cats leaves the ground after breaking the appearances record for the Cats

Tom Hawkins surpassed Joel Selwood to become Geelong’s record game-holder, with 356 appearances.

He had 12 touches and two goals in the game against the GWS Giants, but the party was spoiled by their fourth straight loss.

According to amp.nine.com.au, Chris Scott praised Hawkins on the record-breaking achievement before the game and insisted the team must not celebrate a win before stepping on the field of play.

“We should avoid playing down a milestone, but we also don't want to celebrate the game before the surpassing of the record," Scott said on Friday. "If you had to prioritize, the most important thing defensively for us is how we go around the contest. That's not just stoppages, but also how we defend our turnovers."

"I suspect (Hawkins) is a little bit happier being right next to Joel (and) he'd feel a little bit uncomfortable passing his great mate, but it's a significant moment in Geelong's history. I pinch myself that I've had the chance to be a part of that journey and all of our players think the same way," Chris Scott added.

Hawkins is a three-time premiership player as well as a Carji Greeves medallist. He received the 2020 Coleman medal and was the Cats' leading goalkicker for 11 seasons. He is also a five-time All-Australian.