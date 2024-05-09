"We're not going to take the risk" - Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell ruled out key player from St Kilda clash 

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has provided an update on their upcoming match against St Kilda. Their key player, James Sicily, will rest this week due to a shoulder injury sustained in the match against the Western Bulldogs.

Prior to the match, Mitchell provided an update on Sicily's injury, stating that the team did not want to compromise the player's health. He said (via Hawthornfc.com):

"We're not going to take the risk (this week), a player of that calibre, we've got to be careful how you manage it. My limited medical knowledge of it is - the longer we wait to bring him back, the more stable his shoulder would be.

Adding to his statement, Mitchell revealed that Sicily would probably return to compete in a match next week. He added:

"The risk of it coming out again this week would be too high; the medical guys think it's not a risk worth taking. Hopefully, he will be okay for next week."

James Sicily was pretty impressive in his game last week against Western Bulldogs. He scored a goal in the final quarter and played a crucial role in his team's victory. Hawthorn defeated Western Bulldogs by 97-91 in Round 8.

"We are making some progress"- Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell on their incredible win against Western Bulldogs

In Round 8 of the 2024 AFL season, Hawthorn played against the Western Bulldogs and displayed an amazing performance. They did not have a good start to the match and struggled in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took the early lead in the game, leading by 31-26. However, Hawthorn bounced back in the second quarter, making two back-to-back goals. They took the lead in the second quarter and extended the lead in the third quarter. At the end of the final quarter, Hawthorn finished with a score of 98, winning the match by seven points over the Bulldogs.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell opened up about his team's victory and said (via Hawthornfc.com):

"We're conscious not to ride the ups and downs too heavy in this game. If you're still thinking about it come Thursday - whether a win or a loss - you're still setting yourself up the wrong way. Bit of reward for effort was pleasing, and to show that we are making some progress."

Hawthorn will next face St Kilda in Round 9 on Saturday, May 11.