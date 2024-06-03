"We’re not interested in having you as part of our club" - Hawthorn Hawks coach reacts to bizzare social media abuse following win over Adelaide Crows

Hawthorn Hawks coach Sam Mitchell reacted to a social media comment abusing a team player. Following the Hawks' win against Adelaide, social media erupted with a racist comment on an unnamed Hawthorn player. The post claimed to be from a fan of the team.

However, the team's coach was deeply disappointed with the derogatory comment on social media. Mitchell slammed the fan, stating that the team does not appreciate any form of discrimination and that such fans are not welcome. He said (via AFL.com):

"I love footy and I love our game, and I think the position we have as leaders of the community, we need to do the best job we possibly can around discrimination. We have some stuff -I don't want to go into it-but I just want to put it out there that if you have any form of racism in you, as a Hawthorn person, we're not interested in having you as part of our club."

"So while we're all enjoying a fantastic win, and we should all be enjoying it, unfortunately, some parts of our Hawthorn family can't enjoy it because of what heroes on their keyboards think they're capable of doing," he added.

Hawthorn and Adelaide Crows went head-to-head in Round 12 of the 2024 AFL season. The Hawks delivered an exemplary performance and emerged victorious, scoring 107 points, while the Crows settled for 80.

A quick recap of the match between Hawthorn vs Adelaide Crows

It was a memorable outing for the Hawthorn Hawks during their match against the Adelaide Crows in Round 12. The Hawks maintained the lead throughout the game.

They scored the first goal of the match in the first quarter and took the lead. The Adelaide Crows managed to score only two goals in the first quarter, while the Hawks shot five goals, taking the lead with a score of 34-14.

The Hawks added two more goals in the second quarter, extending their lead to 47 points against the Crows' score of 18. In the third quarter, the Hawthorn Hawks scored five goals, reaching a total of 81 points. The Crows also scored five goals but fell short against the Hawks' mammoth score, settling for 48 points.

In the final quarter, the Adelaide Crows were impressive and started with a goal. They made five goals, while the Hawks managed four. However, ultimately, it was the Hawks who emerged victorious with a final score of 107-80.