"We’re really confident of what we’re going to see long term" - Adelaide Crows boss Matthew Nicks backs highly-rated rookie following tough start

Adelaide Crows coach Matthew Nicks continues to have problems with his defensive stocks after Josh Worrell injured his arm in the Round 9 draw with the Brisbane Lions. Throughout their rebuilding years, the Crows have invested high picks into their backline, only for former Pick 6 Fischer McAsey to walk away from the club at the start of 2023, leaving a burden on fellow 2019 draftee Worrell.

With Nick Murray a few weeks away and Wayne Milera out for the season with a serious knee injury, Worrell's injury leaves the Crows stretched for tall defenders, as Irishman Mark Keane and Jordan Butts were left to struggle against the Lions' talls.

2023 draftee Dan Curtin had been subbed off at halftime, but when Worrell's injury occurred, it could not have been worse timing.

The young Western Australian defender has carried the hopes of the club this season. But after being dragged in both of his games so far, Matthew Nicks was measured in his comments despite conceding that the first-year player would not play this week.

“There’s always a challenge as a young player coming in, especially a key defender or a key position behind-the-ball player. One small mistake and you’re exposed and everyone sees that … if you come in as a forward in the competition, you can fly under the radar a little bit."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks upbeat about defensive stocks

Matthew Nicks was quick to back his key defender backups.

"We’re really confident of what we’re going to see long term. Borlase has taken his game to another level now. Will Hamill has been playing in our system for a long period of time … both of those guys are ready to step up."

In terms of further depth in the backline, the Crows have been well served by second-year medium defender Max Michalanney. He played 31 games, missing only once, while Elliott Himmelberg could easily be transformed into a key defender/swingman like his brother at GWS.

In a break-glass situation, Nicks could always use two-time leading VFL goalkicker Chris Burgess in defence.