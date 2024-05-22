"We’re still a bit nervous" - Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge voices concerns over star midfielder’s return

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has voiced concerns over the return of star midfielder Tom Liberatore. The 32-year-old was ruled out indefinitely from footy after suffering a concussion in the Dogs' shocking 98-91 loss to Hawthorn in Round 8.

Liberatore was accidentally kicked in the head by Hawks' midfielder Conor Nash. The concussion incident cast a shadow of doubt over Liberatore's future as the midfielder just returned to action after collapsing in Round 6 against Essendon.

After the Hawthorns incident, the Western Bulldogs confirmed Liberatore would be out indefinitely as the club's medical staff worked out the best way forward for the 2016 premiership player.

The club revealed earlier in the week that Liberatore would resume training following "specialist review and opinion". However, coach Beveridge has now stated that even though the star midfielder has been cleared, it doesn't mean he is fully good to go, as another head knock could lead to a forced retirement. He said (via au.sports.yahoo.com):

"It’s not like he’s just out of the woods and he comes back and plays and everything’s ok.

"Each time anyone who’s never had a concussion goes for the footy in a collision-type situation you hold your breath. Sometimes you even think ‘Don’t go for this one, happy for him to mark it’, whatever it may be. With Tom, when he comes back there’ll still be that nervousness that he might cop another knock."

Beveridge disclosed he is working closely with Liberatore to mitigate further head knocks, but there is still nervousness surrounding the midfielder's return. He said:

"I was talking to him this morning around technique and craft and some of the situations where he’s been hit in the head and what we can do to mitigate against it happening again. We’ll do a bit of work with that between now and when he returns to play, ground-level stuff, just charge in head first.

"We can do it in other ways, which he has in the past. We’ll work through that with them. It’s not like we just go everything’s ok. We’re still a bit nervous."

Western Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore's career is hanging in the balance following multiple concussions

Western Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore's footy career could be hanging in the balance following multiple concussions in recent months. He was recently sidelined indefinitely after suffering his fourth concussion in a space of 12 months.

Liberatore suffered head knocks this season in the games against Essendon and Hawthorn. Last year, he was also ruled out with concussion twice after incidents against Fremantle and Hawthorn.

The Western Bulldogs are taking extreme precautionary measures with Liberatore who could be one knock away from medical retirement. The AFL has seen notable players like Nathan Murphy (Collingwood) and Angus Brayshaw (Melbourne) forced to medical retirement this year due to concussions.