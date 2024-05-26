"We've got to look at it" - Gold Coast Suns boss Damien Hardwick calls for reform in AFL umpiring to safeguard players 

Gold Coast Suns coach Damien Hardwick has called for umpires to make quicker decisions to ensure players' safety in footy. The Suns clashed with Carlton Blues on Saturday, and Hardwick was disappointed in the game's umpiring decisions which saw his side lose by 29 points.

The Blues handed the Suns their fifth defeat of the season after a 102-73 scoreline, but the Suns boss' post-game reaction was focused on the umpire's decision to award only four free kicks for holding the ball in a game that saw 131 tackles being made.

Hardwick pointed out that the late calls were jeopardizing players' safety and putting them in compromising positions. He urged the umpires to blow the whistle quicker, saying (via AFL.com.au):

"We've just got to get on top of this. The players owe each other a duty of care, but as umpires we've got to blow the whistle earlier. They're putting players in a really compromising position that they could get hurt, and we don't want that."

The Gold Coast Suns boss cited a moment in the game where Suns' defender Mac Andrew had Charlie Curnow's pinned and the Blues' key forward held the ball for a while before kicking with his right foot. The umpire failed to blow for a ball up, and Hardwick was not pleased with the call.

"That is a very, very dangerous situation for both players. We've got to look at it, we've got to coach it. I know it's incredibly hard, but from a player's health and wellbeing point of view, we've just got to make sure, for the benefit of the game, we look after the players," Hardwick added.

Carlton coach Michael Voss not satisfied with umpiring in the Round-11 win over Gold Coast Suns

Carlton Blues coach Michael Voss had his fair share of criticism towards the umpiring in his side's Round-11 triumph over the Gold Coast Suns.

Sun's coach Hardwick called for umpires to blow the whistle quicker for player safety, and Voss, though unwilling to shed more light on his area of concerns, said there would be a follow-up on the game. He said (via AFL.com.au):

"I don't say that often. We've got some things to follow up. Clearly, we're not getting it right or we're educating it wrong."

"We've got a couple of things to follow up, just to make sure we have clarity as well that we're seeing it the same way. It's our responsibility to get clarity when we're unsure, and we're unsure. I'll wait and hold, and we'll do the right channels as well."

He continued:

"It's about taking our time, have a look through the vision and be really clear. We've always had really good discussions, so I can't see that changing.We'll probably just seek a little more feedback this week than what we normally have."

Voss' comment comes on the back of the freekick calls in the game, which saw the Gold Coast Suns being awarded more freekicks (16-11) and leading (13-3) at one point.