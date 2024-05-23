"We've got to make sure we're somewhere near our best" - Brisbane Lions looking to avoid unwanted record against Hawthorn on Sunday

Scary hours for the Brisbane Lions as they face bogeyman Hawthorn on Sunday. Despite being on opposite sides of the ladder, the Lions have been unable to defeat the Hawks since the year of the pandemic when teams played at an empty MCG.

Coach Chris Fagan, who is aware of the poor record, said the team had discussed it after their thrashing of the Richmond Tigers and insists his team must be squarely focused on the challenge to prevent a continuation of the record.

“The previous two years (2018 and 2019), we played them four times and we beat them four times, and we weren't all that good back then," Fagan said on Thursday morning to the media, according to afl.com.au.

“It's sort of crazy how that's worked out, but that's footy for you. You only have to look at the results on the weekend, and weird things happen.”

Fagan, who was part of Hawthorn's coaching staff for almost a decade before his appointment at Brisbane, said mentality was a huge part of why the Hawks have been victorious over the Lions for years.

“Pretty clearly it just comes down to effort and mindset, I think. That's not to disrespect Hawthorn, they played very well against us in those games, but we were nowhere near our best.

"We've got to make sure we're somewhere near our best, or at our best, on the weekend, and if we are, we give ourselves a good chance. If we're not, the same thing will happen.”

Brisbane Lions duo to remain, deal only held back by formalities

Hugh McCluggage (left) and Jarrod Berry (right) of the Brisbane Lions

Coach Fagan believes free agents Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry are going to remain with the Brisbane Lions. The pair were Fagan’s first draftees when he arrived at the club.

Their free agency status gives them the right to receive offers from both the Lions and other clubs interested in their services. It also allows them to force trades if rival clubs can offer mouth-watering contracts.

"Really confident ... those boys are completely invested into our footy club," Fagan said on Thursday.

"All that's happening at the moment is a negotiation. There's no warning signs for me that those boys won't stay with us.

"It's a good time with the increase in players' salaries ... that's probably the hold up here and the hold up at every club.”

The two are expected to be available as the 12th-placed Brisbane Lions take on 15th-placed Hawthorn on Sunday in their round 11 match.