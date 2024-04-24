West Coast Eagles 'extremely disappointed' as supporter hurls abuse at Fremantle Dockers' Michael Walters, release strong statement 

West Coast Eagles expressed disappiontment after a fan was accused of abusing Fremantle Dockers veteran forward Michael Walters in the club's derby win last Saturday (April 20).

The Eagles defeated the Dockers (105-68) in Saturday's western derby at Optus Stadium, recording their second win of the 2024 AFL season. But despite the win, a West Coast Eagles fan is alleged to have verbally attacked Michael using strong abusive words on the 33-year-old.

The derby was heated and players of both clubs were involved in a brawl. Also, Eagles defender Tom Brass received a one-match ban for a reckless tackle on Michael Walters.

The AFL and Optus Stadium are still investigating the incident, but the West Coast has released a statement slamming the supporter, and calling his words to Michael as "crude and offensive".

A statement released by the club on Tuesday, April 23 reads: (as seen on The West Australian)

“The West Coast Eagles are aware and extremely disappointed regarding an incident after last weekend’s RAC Derby where a spectator made crude and offensive remarks to Fremantle forward Michael Walters as he was leaving the field of play."

“The club has reached out to support Michael Walters and are strong in our position that all players should not be exposed to abusive and anti-social behaviour. This type of behaviour has no place in our game and players and club staff are entitled to operate in a safe environment and should be treated with due respect." the statement continued.

Michael Walters has been with Fremantle since 2009, making 225 appearances and scoring 352 goals. He was the Dockers' leading goalkicker in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Who will West Coast Eagles play next after the Western Derby victory over Fremantle Dockers?

West Coast Eagles will next face Gold Coast Suns on Sunday, April 28. After emerging victorious over Fremantle in the Western Derby, the Eagles will be hoping to make it three wins in three games.

Before the win over Fremantle, they defeated Richmond Tigers(109-70) in Round 5. The Eagles are 14th in the league table with eight points after six AFL games