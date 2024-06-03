West Coast’s Leading AFL Rising Star award contender ruled out of the award following brutal MRO decision

West Coast's AFL Rising Star award nominee, Harley Reid received a two-game ban for his tackle on St Kilda's Darcy Wilson. The midfielder’s slinging tackle, which has been stamped out of the game landed Wilson on the back of his head in West Coast's 14-point loss to the Saints on Saturday.

Darcy returned to the field after a concussion test but his counterpart’s tackle was assessed as careless conduct, high impact and high contact by Match Review Officer Michael Christian on Sunday. Reid also received two citations for making careless contact with a field umpire.

The ban on the 19-year-old makes him ineligible for the AFL Rising Star award no matter how many votes he gathers at the end of the season. Many fans have expressed their displeasure at the suspension clause in the award's regulations.

Harley Reid has been sensational for the Eagles this season and has made himself un-droppable for them. His 13-possession, six-clearance in the second quarter put the Eagles in front at halftime before they lost the game against St Kilda.

Coach Adam Simpson unbothered by AFL Rising Star nominee game ban

West Coast's senior Coach Adam Simpson in his post-match press conference spoke about Harley Reid. The club's number one pick under current AFL regulations is ineligible for the AFL Rising Star award due to his Sunday ban.

Simpson said to the media:

“I thought there's nothing in it, that's what I'll say. I spoke to him and it was like, 'mate, I didn't think there was much in it, so keep going, keep working through the tag'. That stuff will work itself out. Whatever happens there, we'll deal with it.”

Simpson said Reid had a sensational first half and that it was expected that a lot of eyes would be on him. He said the team is doing everything to show him that they're on his side.

“The learning for him is going to be good. We spoke about a few weeks ago that, 'you're going to get some attention, mate, so how are we going to deal with it together?”

“There were parts where he dealt with it really well, and then there's parts we can learn from. We all knew it was coming. He'll be fine. When you win your own ball, it's OK. It's when you're an outside player that relies on you receiving the ball, it's a bit harder.”

Reid’s suspension means he will miss the match against North Melbourne and Essendon. Since his two-game suspension must be served on either side of a bye week, Reid will be sidelined for nearly a month.