Western Bulldogs star drops masterclass in Saturday’s huge victory over Fremantle to keep finals dreams alive

Western Bulldogs midfielder Marcus Bontempelli produced a masterclass performance on Saturday, propelling his side to a massive victory over the Fremantle Dockers in the AFL Round 14. The Bulldogs' captain delivered an impressive 30 disposals, three goals, three goal assists, seven clearances, and 15 score involvements in the 149-82 thumping of the Dockers.

Fremantle came into the clash as favorites with two wins and a draw in their last three games. However, the Bulldogs brought their A-game on the night at Marvel Stadium, inspired by another top performance by their captain.

Luke Beveridge's side dominated the game, winning all four quarters. They kicked the first two goals of the match, taking the first quarter by four points (29-25). The Bulldogs exerted more dominance in the second period, limiting the visitors to one goal. Bontempelli kicked two of the Western Bulldogs' five goals in the quarter, which ended 33-9.

In the third quarter, the hosts extended their lead with a strong start, kicking the first five goals. The Dockers fought back in the later stages of the quarter, but the Bulldogs still ended the quarter with a 14-point advantage.

Their quick, high-pressure play was too much for the Dockers to handle. The midfield quartet of Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore, Ed Richards, and Sam Teloar looked unstoppable as they overwhelmed Fremantle's defense.

The Bulldogs capped off their emphatic display with a dominant last quarter, during which captain Bontempelli kicked the first of four successive goals, resulting in a final scoreline of 48-23.

The 28-year-old's overall performance was noteworthy, as he was a late inclusion for the clash after being ill all week and missing two training sessions. This victory pushes the Bulldogs up to eighth position, keeping their final hopes alive.

What lies next for the Western Bulldogs after their Round 14 victory?

The Western Bulldogs will have time to refresh after their electric performance against the Fremantle Dockers in Round 13. The Bulldogs overpowered the Dockers at the Marvel Stadium by 67 points as they picked up their seventh.

They have a bye in Round 14 and will face North Melbourne after the break. However, the real test of their playoff spot quest comes in July after facing the Kangaroos with top clashes against Port Adelaide, Carlton Blues, Geelong, and Sydney, all lined up respectively.

The Western Bulldogs are eighth in the standings with a 7-7 record and 28 points from 14 matches.