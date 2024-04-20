What was the result of the AFL match between Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats?

Geelong Cats maintained their perfect start to the 2024 AFL season in their round six game against the Brisbane Lions with a 26-point victory on Saturday night. In a low-scoring encounter, the Cats delivered yet another decent performance that led to a 63-37 victory.

The Cats began poorly, allowing the Lions to lead the first quarter by our goals (17-13). However, they picked up momentum from the second term, limiting the Lions to single-digit goals in the preceding rounds.

The second quarter ended (15-9) while the third quarter finished (14-9). The Cats then dominated the last term by stopping the Lions from kicking a single goal in a 19-point run (21-2).

The low-scoring tie, which produced a combined 100 goals, saw no player score more than two goals. Oliver Henry and Tyson Stengle recorded two goals each for Geelong, while Dayne Zorko with two goals, 20 kicks and 27 disposals was the Lions’ best player on a disappointing night.

Brisbane Lions were no match for Geelong Cats who have not lost a game this season. However, Saturday night's 63 points from the Cats is the lowest they have scored this season.

Geelong Cats extend unbeaten run to six games

Geelong Cat remains the only unbeaten side in the 2024 AFL season after six rounds of games. Chris Scott’s side extended their perfect run with a victory over Brisbane Lions at the Gabba.

The Cats and Greater Western Sydney were the two unbeaten sides heading into round six games. But following the Gaints' loss to the Carlton Blues, Geelong is the only team in the league that boasts a 100 percent record with six wins from as many games.

This victory is yet another statement win from the Geelong Cats who are early-season premiership favorites based on current form. They will hope to make it seven wins in seven games against defending champions Collinwood Magpies in a week.

Aussie fans will be eager to witness an epic battle between the league's undrafted team and the 2023 premiership winners.

