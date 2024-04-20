In round six of the 2024 AFL, the Carlton Blues beat Greater Western Sydney (GWS) 117-98 at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday (April 20).

The GWS were favorites, following their unbeaten five-game run. But the Blues dished out a resounding performance, snapping the Giants' streal while clinching their fifth win of the campaign.

The Blues started well, scoring five of the nine first-quarter goals for a 31-25 lead. In the second quarter, they took their foot off the pedal, allowing GSW to produce a 33-18 run to lead 58-49.

However, after halftime, the Blues came back all guns blazing, with seven goals and three behinds to retake the lead. In the last quarter, they made sure the game was put to bed (23-19), handing the GSW their first defeat of the season.

Charlie Curnow was the Blues' most prolific player with three goals, four behinds, and 12 disposals. Tom De Koning added three goals, 15 disposals and a behind in the victory at the Marvel Stadium.

Carlton Blues ends GWS's perfect record in the league

The Greater Western Sydney saw their 100 percent record in the 2024 AFl season come to an end following their defeat to the Carlton Blues on Saturday, April 20.

GSW had won all five of their matches, but the Gaints produced a resounding victory, which saw them win three of the four quarters. The Giants' perfect start to the season put them out as possible early-season contenders for the 2024 premiership. However, the loss showed some lapses in the team, which they would need to work.

Despite the loss, GSW is second in the AFL table after six round of games in the 2024 season. They have the same number of points as third-placed Carlton Blues (20) but have a superior points difference (57).