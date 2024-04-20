What was the result of the AFL match between West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers?

West Coast Eagles defeated the Fremantle Dockers 105-68 at the Optus Stadium on Saturday, April 20 in round six of the 2024 AFL season. In what was a much-needed victory, the Eagles dominated the match and picked up their second win of the season.

The Eagles kicked off well with a dominant performance in the first 30 minutes. They controlled the first quarter, scoring three consecutive goals in the last eight minutes of the first term to take a 22-point lead.

West Coast continued by also dominating the second half. Jake Waterman spearheaded his side's attack with three goals and a behind as the Eagles extended their lead by 37 points at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Eagles deliver another emphatic attacking display, sweeping away the Dockers 35-8. Fremantle would wake from their slumber in the final quarter, coming out tops by 17 points, but it was already late to stop the Eagles from picking up an important victory.

Jake Waterman delivered a beautiful performance by kicking five goals and two behinds. Harely Reid was also sharp in attack, contributing three goals and one behind for the Eagles.

Fremantle came into the tie as favorites but their performance on the night was underwhelming. West Coast showed more hunger and deserved the win at the Optus Stadium.

Fremantle Dockers handed third 2024 AFL loss by resilient West Coast Eagles

It was yet another disappointing result from Fremantle Dockers as suffered a loss in round six of the 2024 AFL season.

The Dockers began the season on a flying start but their performance has taken a huge nosedive. After winning their first three games of the campaign, they have now recorded three back-to-back losses.

West Eagles Dockers, on the other hand, are gradually getting into the season. They lost their first four games of the 2024 season but managed to defeat the Richmond Tigers (109-70) before defeating the Fremantle Dockers by 37 points in round six.

The Dockers are scheduled to face Western Bulldogs on April 27, while the Eagles will play Gold Coast Suns at the People First stadium on April 28.

