Collingwood Magpies midfielder Nick Daicos could set a new AFL record when his side clashes with the Western Bulldogs on Friday, May 31, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 21-year-old could become the fastest player to record 30 disposals against all 17 clubs in the top flight.

If Daicos puts up at least 30 disposals against the Dogs, he will have registered at least 30 disposals against all the current opposing AFL teams, becoming the quickest to achieve the feat — 59 games.

The 2022 premiership player has been one of Collingwood's standout players of 2024. He has registered seven goals, six behinds, 33 marks, and 350 disposals in 11 games. Only two players have recorded more disposals than Daicos this season — Adam Treloar (357) and Caleb Serong (355).

Daicos has been one of the most dazzling talents in the AFL since his debut in 2022. He came into the league with many expectations behind his back as the son of former AFL and Collingwood legend Peter Daicos, and has lived up to the billing.

In his first season, he had a huge impact, averaging 25.7 disposals per game, as the Magpies went to the preliminary finals. Daicos' outstanding debut season won him the 2022 AFL Rising Star Award.

The following year, he played a key role in Collingwood Magpies' premiership win and finished third in the Brownlow Medal Award. One of Daicos' most notable performances that season was putting up 40 disposals, two goals, and six marks in the Anzac Day Match to win the Anzac Medal.

Collingwood Magpies will look to return to winning ways against Western Bulldogs

The Collingwood Magpies will look to return to winning ways when they play Western Bulldogs in Round 12. Craig McRae's side played a 75-75 tie with Fremantle Dockers in the previous round, ending a three-game winning streak.

Nevertheless, the Pies are still in good shape, having not lost since Round 5 when they defeated Brisbane Lions by 20 points in the repeat of the 2023 Grand Final. In Round 6, they saw off Hawthorn and defeated Port Adelaide in Round 7 before being held to a stalemate by Essendon in the Anzac Day Match.

They bounced back with three successive victories over Carlton Blues, West Coast, and Adelaide in subsequent rounds before the draw to Fremantle. The Magpies are currently eighth in the standings with 28 points.