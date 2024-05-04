The 2024 AFL season has produced excitement, thrilling results and mind-blowing performances. We have also witnessed some players produce insane speed while running around the ground in the season's first few games.

As per Zero Hanger, each team in the league has seen a player record a speed of at least 32.9 km/h, with Melbourne Demons star Kade Chandler leading the pack of speedsters.

The 24-year-old clocked the quickest speed of the season (35.2 km/h) in the Demons' opening-round loss (86-64) to the Sydney Swans. Next on the list is Essendon's youngster Alwyn Davey who set a pace of 35.1 km/h against Adelaide in Round 6.

Sydney Swans' Tom Papley is third (35.0 km/h), and one of three players to hit the 35 km/h mark, while Charlie Ballard (Gold Coast) who fell short of the mark by some seconds (34.9 km/h) completes the top-four.

Jason Horne-Francis (Port Adelaide) is ranked fifth after hitting 34.8 km/h in Round 6, and Collingwood's Bobby Hill ran 34.7 km/h twice (Round 3 and Round 6) for sixth place. Richmond Tigers' Mykelti Lefau is seventh after reaching a speed of 34.6 km/h in his Round 3 debut against the Power.

Dan Butler (St Kilda), Will Hamill (Adelaide Crows) and Blake Acres (Carlton Blues) make up the top ten with a speed record of 34.6 km/h, 34.3 km/h and 34.2 km/h respectively.

The 2024 season is still in it's early days, with about one-third of games played. Hence, we could witness more speedy moments from AFL players which would alter the list.

Who holds the record for the fastest speed recorded in the AFL?

The fastest recorded speed by an AFL Player was set in 2023 by Geelong forward Gary Rohan. The Cats speedster clocked a record-shattering 37.8 km/h in his side's season opener against Collingwood.

However, Rohan shares the record with North Melbourne's Charlie Comben. The 22-year-old equaled the feat in the Kangaroos Round 7 game versus Melbourne Demons in 2023.

Third on the all-time AFL speed list is Adelaide Crow's Izak Rankine with 36.0 km/h.