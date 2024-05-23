Who was Barry Davis? AFL world thrown into mourning following the death of 3-time premiership player and Hall of Fame champion

The AFL world is in tears over Barry Davis' sudden death on May 22, 2024, at the age of 80. He was a former Australian rules football player who played for the Victorian Football League (VFL) teams Essendon Bombers and North Melbourne. After his successful playing career, Davis ventured into coaching to help aspiring players polish their skills.

Born on September 15, 1943, Barry Davis embarked on his sports journey at a very young age. In 1961, he was fortunate to earn an opportunity to train with Essendon along with one of his friends. He impressed with his game and was included in a pre-season practice match with the main list players. During the season's second round, he made his debut for Essendon.

Barry Davis played for Essendon from 1961 to 1972, during which he played 218 matches and scored 65 goals. In 1973, he moved to the North Melbourne club, where he played 71 matches and scored 54 goals.

Barry Davis played 289 games, in which he recorded 119 goals. Following his successful stints with Essendon and North Melbourne, he ventured into a coaching career.

He was the coach of Essendon from 1978 to 1980. Under his guidance, Essendon played 67 matches, winning 30 of them. He was a three-time premiership player, and in 2002, he was included in the top 25 Champions of Essendon list, ranked 15th.

He also served as the captain of Essendon from 1970 to 1971 and was named to Essendon’s "Team of the Century" and North Melbourne’s "Team of the Century."

AFL chief executive pays tribute to Barry Davis

Barry Davis' shocking death devastated the AFL world. Remembering the veteran player, AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon paid tribute to the AFL star.

He highlighted Davis' successful career, saying (via ESPN):

"Barry Davis was a brilliant defender and ruck rover who was one of the greats of the VFL in the 1960s and 1970s. A triple premiership player and five-time best and fairest winner across his career, he was also a regular state representative for Victoria and a hero to young fans at both of his clubs.

Dillon mentioned that Davis will always be remembered by his fans and followers. He added:

"Barry will be remembered as a pivotal player at both the Bombers and the Kangaroos and we send our sympathies to his family, many friends and past team mates."

Barry Davis enjoyed a successful career and will always be remembered by his family and friends.