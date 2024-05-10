Who was Cam McCarthy? AFL thrown into mourning as the 29-year-old forward dies on Thursday

Cam McCarthy, a former AFL player who had stints with the Greater Western Sydney Giants and Fremantle Football Club, was tragically found dead in his home in Perth on Thursday, May 9. The shocking news was later confirmed by the South Fremantle Club through a statement.

Born on April 1, 1995, McCarthy hailed from a family with a cricket background. However, as he grew up, he developed an interest in AFL and embarked on his journey in the sport.

McCarthy was drafted by the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the 2013 AFL draft and debuted during the 2014 season in a game against the Western Bulldogs. Initially starting as a substitute, he showcased impressive skills in the following season.

In 2015, Cam McCarthy played in 20 matches for the Greater Western Sydney Giants, scoring 35 goals at an average of 1.8 per match. He played only one game in his debut season.

McCarthy played for the Greater Western Sydney Giants from 2014 to 2016 before officially being traded to Fremantle. He commenced his journey with Fremantle in 2017, scoring 25 goals in 19 matches, followed by another impressive season where he scored 19 goals in 17 matches.

He played only 12 matches in the 2019 season and just one in 2020. During a practice session in 2020, he was diagnosed with epilepsy, which ultimately brought an end to his AFL career.

Freemantle did not renew his contract for the 2021 season, leading to the parting of ways between both parties.

In his AFL career, McCarthy has played in 77 matches and made 99 goals. He played 21 matches for Greater Western Sydney and scored 36 goals, while in his 49 matches for Fremantle, he scored 63 goals.

Fremantle Football Club mourns the loss of Cam McCarthy

The Fremantle Football Club is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cam McCarthy. They have officially released a statement expressing that the player will be deeply missed.

"Cam is remembered not just as a prodigious football talent, but as a popular, compassionate and caring person who had time for everyone at our club. He will be dearly missed. The entire South Fremantle Football Club community offers condolences to the McCarthy family at this difficult time," the club said in their statement.

Additionally, the Fremantle Dockers will wear black armbands to remember Cam McCarthy during their match against Sydney on Friday, May 10.