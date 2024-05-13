Who is Carl Dilena? Former North Melbourne club boss named as St Kilda's new Chief Executive Officer

St Kilda has named former North Melbourne club boss Carl Dilena as the club's new chief executive officer. The club made the announcement via its website on Thursday, May 9.

The 57-year-old had been serving in the role since January in an acting capacity but now takes the position permanently. Dilena joined the Saints in 2022 as Chief Operating Officer. However, following Simon Lethlean's departure early in the year, he was handed the CEO position on an interim basis.

Dilena is not new to this position having served a similar role with North Melbourne. He was on the Kangaroos board for 12 years, including seven years as managing director and chief executive director.

His wealth of experiences spans over 30 years in multiple fields ranging from football, finance, corporate, organizational leadership, strategy and major projects. Club president, Andrew Bassat announced the appointment, reiterating the club's respect and trust in Dilena.

"Carl is a highly credentialed and respected member of our club, and we could not be more confident with him stepping into the role permanently," Carl Dilena said.

Meanwhile, Dilena expressed his excitement and gratitude on landing the role permanently.

"I've had the privilege of working at St Kilda for a year and a half now and have done my best to immerse myself in the club culture and history. St Kilda is a proud foundation club, with clear goals and a very loyal and deserving supporter base."

"I look forward to playing my role in helping the club take strides towards achieving its goals and rewarding the passion and investment of our members and fans," he added.

Carl Dilena is also an ex-Aussie star. He represented defunct Fitzroy and North Melbourne between 1989 and 1992, kicking 23 goals in 33 appearances for both clubs.

St Kilda suffers sixth loss of 2024 in five points defeat against Hawthorn

St Kilda suffered a sixth campaign loss on Saturday, May 11 when they faced Hawthorn. The Hawks defeated the Saints by five points in a low-scoring 58-53 encounter at the University of Tasmania Stadium.

The Saints lost the first (25-21), second (13-7) and third quarters (16-11), winning only the last (14-4). Josh Battle led his team's goal chart with two goals, nine marks and 22 disposals. They are 14th in the log with 12 points.