Who is Jack Hutchinson? West Coast Eagles youngster set to make his AFL debut against North Melbourne after an eventful 8 days

One of the West Coast Eagles’ newest recruits, Jack Hutchinson, is set to make his AFL debut this Saturday (June 8) against the North Melbourne Kangaroos, only eight days after being drafted.

Hutchinson’s journey to the AFL has been quite remarkable. Only eight days ago, he was playing in the VFL, then a day later, he was drafted by the West Coast Eagles. Three days ago, the Wonthaggi product made a stunning impact by kicking five goals in his WAFL debut in a win over Perth.

This rapid rise from VFL to the AFL reminds fans and pundits of previous fast-tracked debuts such as Jai Culley and Ryan Maric’s. Many are impressed by Jack Hutchinson's progress and have taken to social media to express their delight.

Trending

9NewsPerth journalist Paddy Sweeney described the move in a tweet as a “wild ride”.

Expand Tweet

West Coast Eagles’ draftee Jack Hutchinson's journey: From VFL to AFL Star debutant

Expand Tweet

Recent mid-season draft pick No. 3 Jack Hutchinson kicked five goals in his WAFL debut in a two-point win over Perth last week.

The Eagles gained access to Hutchinson after North Melbourne had drafted Tasmanian Geordie Payne with pick one and Richmond had taken Peel key defender Jacob Blight with the second selection.

Before being drafted by the West Coast Eagles, the 190cm forward had been making a name for himself at Collingwood in the VFL. He disclosed that his transition to the big leagues was encouraged by his coach at Wonthaggi, Jarryd Blair.

Jack Hutchinson, speaking to the westcoasteagles.com.au shortly after he was drafted, said:

“He encouraged me. It was something I always wanted to do and I thought the time was right. I wasn't really sure where it was going to take me but obviously it has gone in the right direction.

"Six months ago if someone told me (I would be drafted), I probably wouldn't have believed it, but you get in the VFL system and feel like you belong playing alongside AFL players. I felt like I was still playing good footy so you feel like you should be there now."

Although Hutchinson did not go through typical talent pathways, he is not a stranger to Perth. He attended Trinity College in year nine while his father worked in WA.

Speaking on his relationship with the city, he said:

"I lived in South Perth right on the Swan River there just with Dad. I played footy with Trinity and then on the weekends would head down south with the old boy. My family are super stoked. It will obviously be a big move at the start but I'm sure they will get used to it and they are super excited for me."