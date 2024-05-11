Who is Joel Freijah? 18-year-old set to become Western Bulldogs’ fourth AFL debutant of 2024 against Richmond on Saturday 

The Western Bulldogs will have another debutant in Joel Freijah when they take on the Richmond Tigers on Saturday. Freijah has been listed in the team's selection for the clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Freijah's promotion to the senior team was made known by development coach Alex Johnson after training during the week. The 18-year-old was recruited by the Bulldogs with pick No.45 in the 2023 AFL national draft.

Prior to being selected by the AFL side, Freijah played for the GWV Rebels. This term, he has been consistent in the Bulldog's VFL side (Footscray), playing in all of the club's wins.

His impressive performances, which include 22 disposals and seven marks in five VFL games, caught the attention of coach Luke Beveridge, who decided to give him a shot with the main team.

Per the club's website, Joel Freijah is a composed and hard-running winger with clean hands and great vision. Bulldog fans will hope to see the youngster shine against the Tigers on Saturday.

Freijah will become the Bulldog's fourth AFL debutant of the season after Charlie Clarke, Harvey Gallagher and Ryley Sanders.

"I probably didn't think it'd happen so soon" - Joel Freijah expresses excitement amidst imminent AFL debut

Joel Freijah expressed excitement on his imminent AFL debut when the Western Bulldogs clash with Richmond Tigers on Saturday. The 18-year-old said he never thought he'd reach the milestone so soon.

"It’s just pure excitement at the moment...all the boys getting to me straight away was pure enjoyment," Freijah said. "I probably (didn’t think it’d happen so soon) early on, but in the last 3-4 weeks I’ve been developing alright and working really closely with AJ, Jamie Maddocks and Bevo obviously. To happen so quickly is exciting."

Freijah added that he couldn't wait to officially kick a footy for the Bulldogs.

"Playing on the ‘G for the first time – I just can’t wait to get out there and do the boys, the club and the people that have supported me proud," he said.