"Who knows what could happen" - Oliver Florent addresses future as Sydney Swans contract continues to run down 

Sydney Swans' Oliver Florent recently discussed his future with the team as his contract nears this season's end. Florent's contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024 AFL season, but with a lengthy list of high-talent players that the team aims to re-sign for another season, uncertainties arise.

Florent recently appeared on an episode of 3AW and shared his thoughts on his future with the team. When asked about his future and post-career plans by the show's host, Florent admitted that he was unsure about the future.

Speaking of his plans, Florent said,

"I really don't know. I'm not locking myself into one place. I love it here, I love it in Melbourne. But I just try not to think that far ahead. I don't think it's healthy for my mind to go to a conclusion on where I end up in life. I could end up on the either side of the world and not even realising it and having the best time."

"Right now, I am really happy where I'm at and who knows what could happen, I do really miss my family. I see them all the time during the off-season but I'm not really sure."

Oliver Florent has been playing for Sydney Swans since the team picked him in the 2016 national Draft.

How has Oliver Florent played for Sydney Swans so far?

Oliver Florent was selected by the Sydney Swans as the 11th pick in the 2016 National draft.

He made his debut in a match against Port Adelaide in 2017 and has since showcased impressive skills on the field. In his debut season, Florent played nine games, scoring 8 goals and accumulating 88 disposals. He was phenomenal in the 2018 season, recording nine goals and 404 disposals, averaging 19.2 disposals per game.

Florent has maintained a commendable performance level in the next seasons as well. However, in the last season, he managed only two goals in 24 matches, with an average disposal rate of 24.2 in the 2023 AFL season.