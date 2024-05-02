Who is Lachie Sullivan? Pre-season signing set to make Collingwood Magpies debut against Carlton on Friday 

Collingwood Magpies will have a debutant when the side takes on Carlton Blues on Friday, April 3. Coach Craig McRae has listed Lachie Sullivan in the team selection for Friday night's clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been brought in to bolster the Magpies' midfield following injuries to Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell. He will become the 1187th player to debut for Collingwood in the AFL, and the second player this season to debut after turning 26.

Who is Lachie Sullivan, the Collingwood Magpies' next debutant?

Lachie Sullivan was signed by Collingwood just before the 2024 AFL season. The 26-year-old was on the books of Western Bulldogs' VFL side Footscray before joining the Magpies as a mature-aged rookie.

Before joining the AFL side, Sullivan spent seven years in the VFL and was one of the division's best players for the past few seasons. He won the 2022 and 2023 bet and fairest awards at Footscray and was named captain in the 2023 VFL team of the year.

Sullivan missed out on multiple AFL drafts, and despite being one of the highly-rated players in the VFL, no club in the AFL decided to sign him until the Magpies did.

As per AFL.com, the Pie midfielder was eyeing a return to local football after missing out on last November's AFL and Rookie Drafts. However, Collingwood turned to him, offering him a rookie contract, and ten weeks later, his dream of playing in the AFL is close to becoming a reality.

The Magpies initially considered Sullivan for their Round 7 Anzac Day showdown against Essendon last Thursday but opted for Harvey Harrison. However, injuries to two key midfielders ahead of the side's anticipated clash with the Carlton Blues paved the way for the 180cm inside midfielder.

Lachie Sullivan will become the second player this season to begin their AFL career after their 26th birthday. Geelong Shaun Mannagh (26) debuted in round one for the Cats versus St Kilda Saints.