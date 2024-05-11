Who is Shadeau Brain? 20-year-old to become latest academy prospect to make AFL debut as Brisbane Lions take on Adelaide on Sunday

The Brisbane Lions will have a debutant in Shadeau Brain when they play the Adelaide Crows on Sunday. Coach Chris Fagan announced Brain's promotion following injuries to some key senior team players.

Darcy Gardiner and forward Lincoln McCarthy are out with an ACL, while Brandon Starcevich and Noah Answerth are both sidelined with a calf injury and concussion, respectively.

Brain, alongside fellow academy prospects Logan Morris and Bruce Reville, will fill the void in coach Fagan's roster ahead of Sunday's clash with Adelaide. The 20-year-old joined the Lions in 2022 as a Category B rookie after a string of strong performances in the club’s VFL side.

Since then, Brain has featured in the VFL as a hybrid forward-midfielder. He has been impressive, displaying consistent form for Brisbane reserves, which eventually earned him a senior team call-up.

"He's come through our academy, he's a rookie, he's a much-loved character around our footy club. Just a real honest bloke who works hard on his footy. His form has been really consistent in the reserves," coach Fagan said about Brain's forthcoming AFL debut.

Brain becomes the third Brisbane academy prospect to debut in two weeks, following Morris and Reville's debut against Gold Coast Suns last week.

"I'm excited to get this opportunity" - Shadeau Brain reveals excitement ahead of AFL debut

Shadeau Brain revealed his excitement ahead of his AFL debut when Brisbane Lions play Adelaide Crows on Sunday. The 18-year-old has been given a shot with the senior team after injuries to some first-team players.

Brain said he was shocked but excited about his imminent debut.

"I got the call from Fages (Chris Fagan) and was in a bit of shock, to be honest. I knew we'd had some injuries, but it was still pretty incredible to get that call from him," Brain said.

"He told me he just wants me to bring my energy and my effort, and the rest will take care of itself. I've worked really hard to be fit and firing for this season and I'm excited to get this opportunity at AFL level," he added.

Brisbane Lions General Manager Football Darcy Daly highlighted Brain's selection as a reward for this hard work, development and dedication since joining the club in 2022.

"Shadeau Brain has worked very hard since joining our football program and as a result thoroughly deserves to be debuting against the Crows," Daly said.