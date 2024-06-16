Who is Tew Jiath? Younger brother of Hawthorn defender set to make AFL debut as Collingwood roll out sixth new face in 2024

The Collingwood Magpies will unleash a new face in the AFL on Sunday, June 16 when they clash with North Melbourne in the AFL Round 13. Tew Jiath will make his debut for the Magpies against the Kangaroos at the Marvel Stadium.

The 19-year-old was the Pies' No.37 pick in the 2023 National Draft. However, since joining the 2023 premiers, he has featured intermittently in Collingwood's VFL side, making eight appearances.

Tew Jiath is the younger brother of Hawthorn halfback/wingman, Changkuoth Jiath who recently achieved a milestone by playing his 50th game in the Hawks Round 14 clash with Richmond.

The younger Jiath represented the Gippsland Power before being drafted by the Magpies. He is a product of Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy and could have joined his brother at Waverley Park, however, he was swapped by the Pies and the Hawks couldn't match the bid under NGA rules.

Trending

Like Changkuoth, Tew played for Morwell as a junior and finished his schooling as a boarder at Xavier College in Kew. Jiath was a carryover emergency in Collingwood's King's Birthday win over Melbourne, but will now get the chance at top-flight footy against North Melbourne on Sunday.

He will become the sixth player to debut for the Magpies in 2024 after Charlie Dean, Lachie Sullivan, Joe Richards, Wil Parker, and Ed Allan.

Collingwood to face high-spirited North Melbourne in Round 14

Collingwood will look to make it back-to-back wins when they travel to the Docklands to face a high-spirited North Melbourne on Sunday. The Magpies secured an emphatic win over Melbourne Demins in the previous round while the Kangaroos recorded their first win by defeating the West Coast.

The Defending premiers are still missing a good chunk of key players due to injuries but will look to overcome their counterparts who are rock bottom in the standings. Nick Daicos, who picked up a mild shin injury in the win over Melbourne, has been cleared for this clash.

Craig McRae's side is the favorite in this encounter against North Melbourne, who last won consecutive games over a year ago. A win could see the Magpies finish as high as third place by the end of Round 14 fixtures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback