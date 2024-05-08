Will AFL copy the NBA and NFL traditions? Plans to implement US-based sports tradition could cost a staggering $2.2million

The AFL is reportedly working on a plan that will see players of a premiership-winning team receive a ring alongside the premiership flag and cup. As per Fox Footy, the league is considering copying the tradition of the NBA and NFL where championship winners receive expensive rings to mark their success.

A prototype done for last season's premier Collingwood Magpies was recently exhibited, and the ring, which had a magpie engraved around diamonds, is valued at over $50,000.

The report said that the plan involves giving a ring to every player who made at least one appearance during the season for the premiership winning club. The average number of players on each club's list is 44, so the new tradition could see the AFL spend up to $2.2 million per year.

The plan also puts club department staff into consideration who could receive a less-expensive type of ring. If the plan is implemented, the rings could be called 'Barassi Rings' in honour of the legendary Ron Barassi.

Collingwood behind push for AFL premiership ring

The Collingwood Magpies are one of the clubs pushing for the introduction of premiership rings.

A prototype made for the 2023 premiership winners was recently displayed, and the club CEO Craig Kelly is fully behind the idea of rings to players of premiership winning clubs.

Speaking recently about the proposed plan, he said (via Fox Footy):

“There is an opportunity here for the AFL industry to copy something from the American sports model that is actually special and works. I don’t think we should copy everything, mind you."

“It’s separate to the medals and the player and the coach. It needs to be licensed by the AFL. A version of it should be available for members and collectors.

He added:

“The ability to recognise all staff and make them feel special for all the hard work and to have something on their shelf is a good thing."

A spokesperson confirmed that the ring concept has been pitched to the league body, but no further conversations have been made.